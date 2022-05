Howard Douglas “Doug” Keller, 84, passed away at his home in Salem on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry after 35 years of service and was the owner of the Radford Fitness Center. Doug was a member of Unity Christian Church in Radford. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Wilson and Elsie Divers Keller.

RADFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO