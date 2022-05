SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A bit cool now, but a big warm up is just around the corner. Also, keep the umbrella nearby because the need for it returns soon. It won’t be as cool tonight thanks to clouds and some showers working in, especially near and after midnight thanks to a wave of low pressure moving nearby. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO