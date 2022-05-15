ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoiler: Faction Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At 'Citrus Brawl'

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few familiar faces made their return to IMPACT Wrestling at Citrus Brawl. On May 14, IMPACT held the second day of their 'Citrus Brawl' television tapings. During the show, Honor No More's Vincent and Kenny King faced off against a returning Aces & Eights...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

WWE Legend Announces His Cancer Has Returned

A WWE legend whose wrestling career has spanned the better part of five decades is set for a rematch with the toughest opponent of his career: Cancer. In a recent video he shared on Facebook, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced that his cancer has returned. Duggan said that he's preparing to undergo radiation therapy for eight weeks in order to get rid of it again.
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers. Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Banned Former WWE Superstar From Doing The Shooting Star Press

Fans see a wide variety of moves on WWE programming each week, but there are certain moves Superstars aren’t allowed to use. The Shooting Star Press is a move that has been used by various wrestlers over the years, but former WWE star Paul London had an interesting conversation with Vince McMahon after he used it.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wrestlinginc.com

Tag Team Makes Surprise Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw a hard-hitting match between Veer Mahaan and Mustafa Ali. However, The Miz was once again assigned a special guest referee for Ali’s match, so it was unfair from the very start. Mahaan would eventually win by using his Cervical Clutch to decimate Ali and...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Brisco
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Frankie Kazarian
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
D'lo Brown
Person
Garett Bischoff
Person
Matt Taven
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Final Match Will Reportedly Be Against One of His Old Rivals

Ric Flair and Starrcast announced on Monday that the 16-time former world champion will step back inside the ring at 73 years old on July 31 for a match at the Nashville Fairgrounds. There was no mention of who Flair's opponent would be during the initial announcement, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the current plan is for Flair to take part in a tag team match against one of his old rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The other competitors will reportedly be FTR (with Flair) and the Rock N' Roll Express (with Steamboat), making it a six-man tag match.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to Banks reportedly having creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE issued the following statement to media outlets regarding the matter:. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Faction#Citrus#Combat#Aces Eights#Doc Gallows#Impactwrestling#Wesbrisco
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Stable Reunites

Throughout the years fans have seen a number of memorable stables appear on WWE programming one of which happened to be The Brood. Originally The Brood consisted of Gangrel, Edge and Christian. However, after the original Brood split up The Hardys teamed up with Gangrel to form The New Brood.
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Stars Reportedly Walk Out Of Raw After Meeting With Vince McMahon

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE originally had a very different plan for the Monday Night Raw main event this week. PWInsider reports that originally a six pack challenge was set to main event Raw this week and the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Unfollows WWE, Vince McMahon And Others On Twitter

Sasha Banks unfollowed a bunch of key WWE accounts on Twitter over the past few days. While this may or may not be related to her walking out of Monday’s RAW, it’s worth pointing out that The Boss has unfollowed the handles of WWE, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
NORFOLK, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ric Flair sets date, location for last wrestling match

When it comes to “one more match” for the legendary Ric Flair, we now know when and where that will be. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported Monday morning that Flair would wrestle one final match at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31. The independent card will be produced by Thuzio in conjunction with Jim Crockett Promotions, and  streamed live by FITE TV. That announcement was quickly confirmed by Flair himself on Twitter. The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy