APPLETON, Wis. -- The Lawrence University baseball team will make the short drive west on Highway 10 to open the 2022 NCAA Division III Tournament. Lawrence was assigned to a four-team regional at UW-Stevens Point and will face the host Pointers in the opening game. North Central (Ill.) College faces Coe College in the other opening game at the regional, which will be played at Zimmerman Field.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO