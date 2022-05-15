DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

In June 2021, while commemorating the centennial of the brutal attack on Black Wall Street during the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma, President Joe Biden connected the past to the present, saying, “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today — not ISIS, not al Qaeda, white supremacists.” Since then, however, the Biden administration has done little to combat this threat. While the creation of a unit focused on domestic terrorism in the Department of Justice and the recent passage of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act are important developments, they still fall short of tackling the persistent and growing threat of white supremacy.
