Buffalo, NY

DOJ investigates Buffalo shooting as a hate crime

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice has announced they are investigating the mass shooting...

www.msnbc.com

NewsOne

Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out

In an ironic twist, Payton Gendron, the suspected white supremacist in custody following this weekend’s deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo that's been widely attributed to anti-Black racism, has a best friend who is of a different ethnicity. The post Buffalo Shooting Suspect's Hispanic Best Friend Speaks Out appeared first on NewsOne.
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has pushed the racist “great replacement theory” on television more than 400 times. But after the conspiracy theory was cited by the Buffalo shooting suspect in his online manifesto, Carlson now insists that he does not know what the conspiracy is and that “the left” is responsible for pushing it. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber calls Carlson out for his hypocrisy, pointing to footage from Carlson’s own show as evidence, and highlights the double standard in his reporting of incidents of gun violence.May 19, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

In a major escalation, the Department of Justice has requested transcripts from the January 6th committee. The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 people, including close associates of former president Donald Trump and Trump’s children. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the breaking news.May 17, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Ayman Mohyeldin
MSNBC

Biden called white supremacy our biggest threat. After Buffalo, he must act like it.

In June 2021, while commemorating the centennial of the brutal attack on Black Wall Street during the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma, President Joe Biden connected the past to the present, saying, “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today — not ISIS, not al Qaeda, white supremacists.” Since then, however, the Biden administration has done little to combat this threat. While the creation of a unit focused on domestic terrorism in the Department of Justice and the recent passage of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act are important developments, they still fall short of tackling the persistent and growing threat of white supremacy.
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Shooting in Buffalo shows the mainstreaming of a deadly ideology

Dog Owners: Ditch Kibble And Start Feeding This Instead. Unsold E-Bikes Are Being Sold For A Fraction Of Their Price in 2022. This article will change the way you buy glasses forever. Tommy Chong's CBD /. SPONSORED. Tommy Chong: Throw Away Your CBD Now. EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Ohio Gov Will...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 connection binds Pennsylvania Republicans (in a bad way)

Over the course of the last 16 months, many Americans have seen images of right-wing radicals who were in Washington, D.C., for Jan. 6. What much of the public may not fully appreciate, however, is that some of those images captured Republicans who are now seeking powerful government offices. Take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

New lawsuit aims to ‘hold accountable’ fake, pro-Trump electors

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors,” and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not. As regular readers...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Justice Department seeks transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

As the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack approached, Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered high-profile remarks and reflected on the road ahead. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” the nation’s chief law enforcement official declared.
WASHINGTON, DC

