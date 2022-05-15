ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

March for Reproductive Rights in Fayetteville

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9Lig_0feZCOQx00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered to protest the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The group marched through downtown Fayetteville cheering ‘my body, my choice.’ The rally was calling for reproductive rights for all. It was one of many marches that happened throughout the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

Arkansans weigh in on possible Supreme Court decision r

Zan Jarvis and Amy Wilson attended the march. They said Roe v. Wade won’t stop abortions from happening, it will just make them dangerous. Jarvis said she’s fighting for her granddaughters.

“I have granddaughters and I want them to be able to make choices for reproductive rights for themselves and for their lives because they know their lives and the United States Supreme Court does not,” Jarvis said.

What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned

KNWA/FOX 24 did not see any counter-protestors at Saturday’s march.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
Fayetteville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Election Profiles: Franklin County Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Republican candidates are vying to be Franklin County’s next Sheriff. In March, former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force. According to the county judge’s […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Rights#Marches#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#Arkansans#Knwa Fox 24#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Crystal Bridges to unveil copy of U.S. Constitution

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is set to open “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” placing a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution—there are just eleven known in the world—in conversation with works of art that provide “diverse perspectives on the nation’s founding principles.” According to a press […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy