March for Reproductive Rights in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered to protest the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade in Fayetteville on Saturday.
The group marched through downtown Fayetteville cheering ‘my body, my choice.’ The rally was calling for reproductive rights for all. It was one of many marches that happened throughout the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.Arkansans weigh in on possible Supreme Court decision r
Zan Jarvis and Amy Wilson attended the march. They said Roe v. Wade won’t stop abortions from happening, it will just make them dangerous. Jarvis said she’s fighting for her granddaughters.
“I have granddaughters and I want them to be able to make choices for reproductive rights for themselves and for their lives because they know their lives and the United States Supreme Court does not,” Jarvis said.What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned
KNWA/FOX 24 did not see any counter-protestors at Saturday's march.
