New Orleans fundraiser helps Ukraine nursing home residents evacuate

The head organizer of a union campaign at a New Orleans Starbucks was fired Tuesday, and they believe it’s — at least in part — due to their unionizing efforts. Billie Nyx, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks at 7700 Maple St in New Orleans' Carrollton neighborhood, said in an Instagram post they closed the store early during the recent New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival weekend. Nyx said they made that decision because the store was understaffed at the time. But, then they were fired for it.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO