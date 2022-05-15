ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans fundraiser helps Ukraine nursing home residents evacuate

By Harrison Golden
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A dozen nursing home residents stuck living near the center of war in eastern Ukraine are bound for safer quarters — with help from an expatriate who now lives in New Orleans. Katya Chizayeva, who was born in Ukraine and moved to New Orleans...

www.wdsu.com

WWL

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday morning on Eagle Street. As it stands, the fire has damaged three adjacent homes with others in the area at risk. While not confirmed, NOFD initially believes that the fire may have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 12, 2022, Demarco Ford, age 65, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced after pleading guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, Ford was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Ford was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bridge City youth that escaped in April arrested in New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a teen who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth last month. A 19-year-old was accused of attacking a guard before being assisted by other inmates in an escape from the facility on April 11. On Tuesday, NOPD arrested Jonathan Sheard, 19, after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Get Free Hurricane Preparedness Supplies at May 28 Event

Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

New Orleans Starbucks fires supervisor leading store’s unionizing effort

The head organizer of a union campaign at a New Orleans Starbucks was fired Tuesday, and they believe it’s — at least in part — due to their unionizing efforts. Billie Nyx, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks at 7700 Maple St in New Orleans' Carrollton neighborhood, said in an Instagram post they closed the store early during the recent New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival weekend. Nyx said they made that decision because the store was understaffed at the time. But, then they were fired for it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Frontier flight attendant delivers baby mid-flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flight attendant from Frontier is in the spotlight for helping deliver a baby mid-flight on the way to Orlando, Florida. The early and unexpected labor took place on a plane that was on its way to Orlando from Denver. Frontier says flight attendant Diana Giraldo...
ORLANDO, FL
theadvocate.com

Letters: New Orleans is beautiful, but rampant crime discourages visitors

New Orleans is a beautiful city, with its fabulous cuisine, culture, music, entertainment, architecture and various people. But it’s on its way to becoming a beautiful city that once was, because of the criminal element. It’s disheartening and sad to read of the daily violence, shootings and carjackings. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans urges everyone to wear masks indoors as COVID cases increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID cases are rising again in New Orleans and the city is urging everyone to mask indoors and in crowded spaces. Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department says the city hopes the new surge in cases does not mirror what happened last summer because of the Delta variant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans seeing increased community spread of COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans held a news conference on Tuesday to address the rising coronavirus cases in the area. According to New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city is now at a medium risk of community spread, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Keep permanent 'parklets' out of French Quarter

Undoubtedly, New Orleans and the region benefit tremendously from the historic architecture of our French Quarter. For centuries, it has been an enviable lure for visitors who travel to see this one-of-a-kind neighborhood. So, you’d imagine anyone suggesting we start erecting structures to obscure that original architecture would be run...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans releases first dollars for 'guaranteed income' pilot program

NEW ORLEANS — Wynn Williams has been in a bind. The 20-year-old hasn't been going to college because he can't afford it without a job. And he's had trouble getting a job. But New Orleans' latest version of a pilot "guaranteed income" program seeks to end the spiral for Williams and 124 other young adults. The pre-selected recipients — all between ages 16 and 25, as well as out of work and out of school at some point over the past year — will get $350 a month. No strings attached.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans considering new provider after 911 outage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans residents are concerned after 911 calls were rerouted to Jefferson Parish on Sunday afternoon. The city’s 911 director says they are now looking to find out the cause as they search for long-term solutions. “We all want to feel safe to know if...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

