GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Bustang, Colorado’s state-run intercity bus, will be adding Bayfield, Colorado to its Durango to Grand Junction route. The bus will stop at the Pine River Library, at 395 Bayfiield Center Dr. The bus will be departing daily at 6:10 a.m. and will arrive in Durango, Colorado by 6:32 a.m. Return trips to Bayfield depart at 7:10 p.m., arriving at 7:30 p.m.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO