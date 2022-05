More Americans died of drug overdoses last year than in any previous year. That’s according to new data released by the CDC earlier this month. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses in 2021, and more than 80,000 of those deaths were due to overdoses from opioids. Experts say they don’t expect the crisis to resolve anytime soon; they point to an increase in reports of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and suicidal thinking related to the pandemic.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO