22nd and Keefe fatal shootings, vigil held

MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO