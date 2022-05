“When Democrat Ann Richards was governor, the State of Texas paid 50 percent of the public school budget and property owners paid the other 50 percent,” Commissioner Calvert said. “Today, the state pays 40 percent and burdens the homeowner with 60 percent through higher property taxes. What the Republican leadership is doing is passing hidden taxes on to the backs of property owners. Harry Truman once said that if you want to live like a Republican, you better vote for a Democrat. I say, if you want property tax relief in Texas, you better vote for Democrats statewide.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO