ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox beat Yankees on walkoff in ninth, 3-2

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laIZM_0feZAA9D00

Luis Robert had two hits and two RBIs, including the walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Yoan Moncada homered for the second time in three games for the White Sox.

Outscored 25-11 in the first two games of the series, the White Sox prevailed in a nail-biter as Dallas Keuchel outdueled Yankees counterpart Jordan Montgomery before the game came down to the bullpens.

Chicago allowed runs in the eighth and ninth but regrouped to break through for the winning tally against Aroldis Chapman (0-1). Tim Anderson delivered a one-out single, his third hit of the night, and Moncada walked before Robert capped off the night as Chicago ended a two-game losing streak.

Keuchel scattered four hits, three walks and three strikeouts in five shutout innings. Montgomery allowed two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Liam Hendriks (1-2), who blew a five-out save opportunity, was the winner, allowing one run on one hit in 1 2/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Chicago opened the scoring in the first inning, as Robert lined an RBI single to center field to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

The White Sox added to the advantage two innings later. Moncada, who made his season debut Monday after opening the season on the injured list with an oblique injury, drilled Montgomery’s first delivery of the third inning into the center field bleachers.

Joe Kelly allowed an RBI single to Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth to help the Yankees pull to within 2-1. Stanton was 3-for-4.

New York broke through for the tying run on an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth as Hendriks blew the save. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits.

Anderson logged his sixth three-hit game of the season for Chicago, while Moncada and Robert each had two hits.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Astros#The New York Yankees#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy