PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being found underwater in a pool by her family in Phoenix, the fire department said on the night of May 17. Capt. Scott Douglas says CPR was not performed on the girl before rescue crews arrived, so once they got to where she was near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road, they began advanced life-saving measures.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO