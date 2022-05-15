Onalaska Track and Field sweep MVC Meet

Holmen Boys Golf won the 2022 MVC championship by posting a collective score of 297 Wednesday at Viroqua Hills. Luke Taebel recorded a 69 for the top individual score. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Tomah softball officially clinched the MVC Title with a win over Sparta Tuesday night, making it two straight seasons the program has won conference. These last two seasons have featured a ton of record-breaking performances. They’ve scored a record 141 runs while allowing a record-low 27 runs to MVC teams.
Bangor was looking to complete a perfect regular season as they traveled to Onalaska to take on Luther. Bangor lead early in the game 3-1, but Luther started to heat up and got the win 15-5. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Emma Breidenbach scored the game-tying goal in the 77th minute to help Onalaska salvage a 1-1 draw with Holmen Tuesday night. Ella Lachecki scored Holmen’s lone goal in the 34th minute. Lachecki almost scored another in the second half but was denied by Onalaska defender Kieley Erickson, who stopped Lachecki’s shot from crossing the goal line.
Despite falling behind as much as 6-1 in the early innings, Aquinas Baseball battled back to earn a 9-6 win over Onalaska Monday evening at Holy Cross Seminary Field. Onalaska scored two runs in the first and four in the second to get out to a big lead. Aquinas, having gotten one run back in the bottom of the first, answered with two in the second and four in the fourth for the lead. The Blugolds added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cement the win.
Mason Herlitzke is going to graduate from Central High School later this month and enroll in UW-La Crosse this fall, but he’s already getting a head start getting into the business world. Herlitzke comes from a family of business owners. He’s following suit by forming Ten Mile Enterprises LLC,...
Four Aquinas athletes are making their college athletic destinations official this week, and they’re all for different sports. Preston Horihan and Joe Penchi are staying local, going to UW-La Crosse for football and wrestling, respectively. Sam Dobbins will also stay in La Crosse and golf for Viterbo. Miskowski is...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When she was seven years old, coaches from Russell Gymnastics in Stevens Point found Arianna Ostrum in a gymnastics class at a YMCA in Wisconsin Rapids. It was evident from a very young age that she had something special. “You could see she was just...
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – You might see a familiar face on Jeopardy today! Tuesday afternoon, Jason Smith of Onalaska will be a contestant on America’s favorite quiz show. Smith says ever since high school his friends and family would tell him he should try out to be on Jeopardy! because he knew so many random facts about a variety of subjects. He was in his high school quiz bowl and has since been a regular at bar trivia nights.
If you are up for adventures this summer, one spot you MUST visit is a super popular pie shop called Aroma Pie Shoppe. It is located in an itty bitty town South of Rochester, Minnesota, and is worth the gas money! Trust me...I've had LOTS of pie at this shop.
Almost Million-Dollar Home for Sale in Rochester Sits on a Lake And Comes with a Boat!. If you've been thinking about getting a cabin because you want to live on a lake in Minnesota or Wisconsin, well, hold that thought. A house just went on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota for just under $1 million and it is HUGE but it also has a perk...it sits on a lake AND it comes with a boat. Yes, lakefront property in Rochester AND you get a boat.
MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — A bear sighted in La Crescent Sunday night wasn’t Smokey on the prowl for fire potential amid dry, windy conditions in the Coulee Region. Rather, it was a black bear that La Crescent police officer Cody Bellock was able to guide safely out of the city, to a less populated area without incident, according to...
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested on six charges after a road rage incident on Hwy 113. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 7:10 p.m., authorities were notified of a possible road rage incident on Hwy 113 in the Town of Lodi. A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a separate vehicle and continued to ‘ram’ into it.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The owner of the Cavalier Theater and Lounge in La Crosse wants those who grafittied his building to come forward — and he knows who they are. Video from the theater’s security cameras appears to show two people spraying graffiti outside of the theater.
(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on whether a Prairie du Chien project to improve the city’s drinking water needs an environmental review. City officials applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program for a project that includes...
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Comments / 0