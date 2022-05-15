Onalaska Track and Field sweep MVC Meet

Despite falling behind as much as 6-1 in the early innings, Aquinas Baseball battled back to earn a 9-6 win over Onalaska Monday evening at Holy Cross Seminary Field. Onalaska scored two runs in the first and four in the second to get out to a big lead. Aquinas, having gotten one run back in the bottom of the first, answered with two in the second and four in the fourth for the lead. The Blugolds added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cement the win.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO