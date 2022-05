Authorities are continuing to search for a missing Mountain Home teen. Fourteen-year-old Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home.Local, state and federal agencies have spent a significant amount of time on the search. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin says his department has received some leads, and Gilpin is believed to be in Marion County.

