The heat is on for the middle part of our week in South Florida thanks to a warm, moist flow from the south, driving temperatures up and into the low 90s in Miami Tuesday through Thursday. With that heat and the sea breeze this Tuesday, there will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon. Most of that activity will be confined to the Everglades but isolated showers could sneak into the metro area, especially the western suburbs.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO