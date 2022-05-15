ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grief and anger following mass shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnesses of this devastating shooting have come...

Friend remembers victim killed in Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Krystle Pino stopped by the memorial outside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue to light candles in honor of her friend and neighbor who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting. She shared a photo of her friend, Roberta Drury, 32. Pino said Drury is from Syracuse,...
BUFFALO, NY
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

