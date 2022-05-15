ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Local boat owners deal with gas prices

By Ronnie Das, WSBT 22 Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Buffalo, MI — Record high gas prices and limited spots at marinas are a concern for boat owners as we head into summer. The demand for watercrafts exploded during the pandemic and the industry is having trouble keeping up with demand. As that interest grows, a space...

High Gas Prices Could Spell Trouble for RV Industry

About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. High gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business says despite the record growth, the industry could be in some trouble if gas prices go much higher.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Section of U.S. 35 in La Porte closed for gas leak

LA PORTE, Ind. – A section of U.S. 35 is closed due to a gas leak, the City of La Porte Police Department announced. An accident on U.S.35 south caused the leak. Southbound lanes have reopened but northbound lanes are still closed from 300 S to 400 S.
LA PORTE, IN
Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino to Break Ground on $300M Expansion

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, MI is breaking ground on a huge expansion this week. For those that know me, you know my love for casinos. I absolutely love trying my luck at slots, table games, and more whenever I have time to sneak away to a casino. Now I have more of a reason to plan a trip towards Grand Rapids to visit Gun Lake Casino.
WAYLAND, MI
Local developer eyes multi-housing unit at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A developer of workforce housing has been given two months to figure out if such a project would work on the campus of Portage Manor. The Grand Rapids based company called Magnus Capital Partners is interested in an 18-acre parcel that would lie to the north of Portage Manor.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Truck crashes through house on U.S. 35 Tuesday

LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
LA PORTE, IN
Walton Road Bridge near Buchanan to close for construction

The Walton Road bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed starting the week of May 23rd. A construction crew will be working on rehabilitating the bridge. Construction is expected to last to the end of August, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to make alternate travel plans.
BUCHANAN, MI
S.R. 212 closed in Michigan City beginning May 23

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
STURGIS, MI
Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
radioresultsnetwork.com

Downstate Man Wins $3.4 Million On Michigan Lottery

STURGIS, MI
Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called...
SAWYER, MI
Garbage truck demolishes house in La Porte County

A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
LA PORTE, IN
Meijer Opens Two New 155,000-Square-Foot Supercenters

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer opened two new 155,000-square-foot supercenters—one in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the second in West Branch, Mich.—on May 12. The Fort Wayne store is located at 4242 E. Dupont Road and is the grocery retailer's 41st store in the state of Indiana. The West Branch, Mich., store, which is located at 3691 M-55, is in Ogemaw County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
2 Michigan Cities Named the Best Places to Live in the U.S.

As a native Michigander, I might be a bit biased when it comes to thinking that this is a great state to live in. That said, Michigan towns have been topping several lists of the best places to live in America, so I think that confirms my point. Now, the...

