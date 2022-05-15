Flood Warning issued May 14 at 10:01PM CDT until further notice by NWS

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Kandiyohi County District Court ruling that Algene Vossen is mentally incompetent to stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Hermann of Willmar. After hearing from three expert witnesses, on November 5th of last year Kandiyohi County Judge Stephen Wentzell ruled Vossen,80 of Sioux Falls, was unable to aid in his own defense and was incompetent to stand trial. Kandiyohi County Attorney Shane Baker and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appealed Wentzell's decision, and in a ruling handed down Monday, the appeals court said they had the power to rule in this case, and they felt Wentzell had adequately weighed the testimony from the experts...two of which felt Vossen was incompetent and one who felt he was competent. Vossen has shown signs of dementia, memory loss and confusion since his arrest in July of 2020. He is currently in the custody of his niece in Des Moines Iowa. Baker says he plans to appeal Monday's ruling to The Minnesota Supreme Court. After the Supreme Court recieves the petition to appeal, they have 90 days to decide if they will hear the case. Ultimately, the state could eventually ask that Vossen be civilly committed to a treatment facility until he is able to stand trial, if ever.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO