The Rockets find out how successful Year 2 of their rebuild has been when they get the results of Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery (7 p.m., ESPN). By virtue of finishing with the worst record (20-62) in the league, they - along with the Magic and Pistons - have the best odds (14%) of landing the No. 1 overall pick. However, there’s also a 47.9% chance they get the worst-case scenario and drop all the way down to No. 5.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO