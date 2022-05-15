ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

By KFDM/Fox 4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Arthur Police are investigating a collision that killed a motorcycle...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found dead Tuesday between concrete barriers of I-10

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 3 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a deceased person discovered between the concrete barriers of Interstate-10 west of Hamshire Road. A road construction employee discovered the body. It appeared the deceased person had been there for quite some time.
HAMSHIRE, TX
kogt.com

Driver Leaves Accident Scene

Tuesday night a white SUV was traveling on Burton Ave. in Orange and when the driver reached Park St. they failed to negoitiate the turn and drove thru the fence at Shangri La, struck a light pole and flipped the SUV on its top. The driver fled the scene. In...
ORANGE, TX
KLTV

Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her. While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Port Arthur, TX
Accidents
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

One person dead and another injured in crash east of Jasper

JASPER — One person is dead and another is undergoing treatment following a tragic one vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday evening east of Jasper, not far from Holly Springs. The volunteers of the East End Fire Department were dispatched to the location on Farm to Market Road 1408...
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur woman indicted for 911 abuse; offered $35k bribe to arresting officer

PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Gloria Cole on bribery and 911 abuse charges. Cole allegedly called 911 15 times on between 6:30 a.m. and 9:18 a.m. on April 17, then later attempted to bribe the officer who arrested her for 911 abuse while being transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#James Gamble Boulevard
KLTV

35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Kiss Country 93.7

Before Trying to Steal Lawnmower, Texas Man Mows Victims’ Yard

Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes the story of Marcus Hubbard, who is currently being sought by the Port Arthur Texas Police Department. Port Arthur Police took to their Facebook page to highlight security video of a man allegedly burglarizing a residential building. Police state that the crime occurred on the evening of April 1, but after unsuccessful attempts to locate the man in question, they are seeking the public's help in locating the accused thief.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTOS — West Side building destroyed by fire in Port Arthur

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant city-owned building that was tagged for demolition. The building at 723 Freeman Avenue in Port Arthur, which was 3,600-3,700 square feet in size, was destroyed over the weekend. The brick walls remained in place Monday, with...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD arrests fugitive, seizes 4lbs of marijuana and multiple firearms

PORT ARTHUR — Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department arrested 23-year-old Frankie Cunningham on two outstanding felony warrants in the 3600 block of 40th St. in Port Arthur. During the arrest, police seized approximately 4 pounds of marijuana, as well as multiple firearms. According to PAPD, Cunningham is...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Woman says Port Arthur cemetery disrespected her mother's grave after finding headstone moved, surrounded by trash

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A grieving family is speaking out claiming a Port Arthur cemetery disrespected the final resting place of their loved one. It happened at the Live Oak Cemetery on West Port Arthur Road. Anna Washington went to visit her mother, Ezola, on Mother's Day only to find the headstone at the gravesite was not in its usual spot.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy