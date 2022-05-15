Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her. While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.
