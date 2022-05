MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) In the coming years, a new interstate could be coming to Midland-Odessa. The expansion of I-27 is one step closer after President Joe Biden signed an appropriation bill for it. So what exactly would this mean for you at home? We got some answers. Where could I-27 be? Although nothing is finalized, […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO