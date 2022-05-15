ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Bishop McGuinness, NCSSM, Carrboro, Marvin Ridge win dual team boys tennis state championships

 4 days ago
Greensboro, N.C. — The Bishop McGuinness Villains, NC School of Science & Math Unicorns, Carrboro Jaguars and Marvin Ridge Mavericks won the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team boys' tennis state championships in Greensboro on Saturday. After being moved from Burlington due to inclement weather, the championships...

Rosters released for 2022 East-West All-Star Football Game

Greensboro, N.C. — The rosters for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football Game were released on Monday evening. Rosters are selected by the coaches participating in the game, but players must first be nominated by their high school coaches. The all-star game puts some of the top graduating seniors from the eastern part of the state up against their counterparts from the western part of the state.
Oh brother: RB Tim Newman Jr. announces transfer to Johnson C. Smith

Running back Tim Newman Jr., a Myers Park High graduate who played sparingly in two seasons at Presbyterian, announced his intention to transfer to Johnson C. Smith. There’s another Newman brother joining Johnson C. Smith’s offensive backfield in the fall. Tim Newman Jr. announced his intention to join...
Duke's Joey Baker will transfer

Durham, N.C. — Duke men’s basketball senior Joey Baker is entering the transfer portal. Baker will use the additional year of eligibility granted to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be a graduate transfer. “My four years at Duke have meant the world to me,” said...
Courage bested by pride at home Wednesday night

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage fell to the visiting Orlando Pride 2-1 on Wednesday night, despite a hard-fought battle through the full 90 and several chances to equalize in stoppage time. Sydney Leroux and Mikayla Cluff tallied a goal apiece for the Pride, with Brianna Pinto adding...
Upstate Track and Field Finishes Regular Outdoor Season

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Upstate Track & Field concluded its 2022 outdoor season at the Big South Conference Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The men's track & field team finished fifth with 64 points overall, earning 15 top-ten finishes, nine of which were top-five finishes. ZoRyan Hendricks was the talk of the town after his performance in the 110m hurdle prelims where he set a new Big South All-Time Record, Big South Meet Record, Upstate Record, Facility Record, and Personal Record with a time of 13.49. As well as setting the new records, his time also earned him a ninth-place national ranking. Hendricks went on to finish third in the finals with a time of 13.81. Channing Ferguson also performed well, taking second in the high jump (2.07m) and second in the long jump (7.55m). Bryce Ravenell finished just behind him in both events with a 7.40m long jump and a new personal best of 2.07m in the high jump. Tony Auguste took third in the hammer throw (57.00m) while Anthony Carswell took sixth (51.81m). Both relay teams took fifth in their respected events with the 4x100m team coming in at 40.55 and then 4x400m team coming in at 3:14.07.
Remembering the owner of Kepley’s BBQ in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local legend in the High Point restaurant business has passed away. Customers, employees, and family members of Bob Burleson are now showing up to Kepley’s BBQ to make sure he is not forgotten. During lunch hour, Kepley’s BBQ in High Point is packed with hungry customers. On Wednesday, the […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
NC A&T State University students scramble for student housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — College students are already searching for a place to live for the fall semester and running into roadblocks. Some students at North Carolina A&T State University told FOX8 they applied to live on campus and missed out on a slot. “I don’t know where I’m going to stay next semester,” said […]
House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Benson in next few days: Order by noon May 19

House of Raeford is hosting fresh bulk chicken sales in multiple area towns including chicken thighs, drumsticks, party wings, chicken sausage and more. For the Benson and Fayetteville sales this weekend, order by May 19 at noon. For the Raleigh sale on May 25, order by May 23 at noon. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website.
Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The student reportedly has minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
OPINION: When Carolinians Killed Carolinians

RALEIGH — Two hundred and fifty-one years ago this month, two large groups of armed North Carolinians camped about six miles away from each other in what is now Alamance County. A thousand state militiamen, led by North Carolina Gov. William Tryon, had come to suppress a popular revolt known as the Regulator movement. About twice that many Regulators had gathered there to resist what they saw as unjust taxation and other tyrannical policies by Britain’s colonial authorities.
Inaugural Mancakes Breakfast honors local fathers, father-figures

Last year, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) invited local men to come together for breakfast and fellowship at the Benton Convention Center. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the event was designed to shine a light on the importance of fathers and father-figures. “The relationship between a father and son...
It’s No Wonder Some Voters Are Confused

The Democratic National Committee sent me an email today, which is both accurate and inaccurate. The email is urging me to vote and states, “The Polls Are Open: It’s time to go vote! Your nearest polling location is: Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405: 6:30AM-7:30PM.”
Greensboro native describes controversial traffic stop with lacrosse team in Georgia; ‘it made me angry’

(WGHP) — Delaware State University student-athlete Hannah McMasters said the day her teammates were pulled over on their bus coming from a lacrosse game in Florida is one she will never forget. McMasters is a former student-athlete of Northern Guilford High School and graduated before heading to Delaware State University. McMasters wasn’t on the bus […]
Campaigning for Alamance County Board of Education: Seneca Rogers hopes to put students first and prepare them for the future

Seneca Rogers was taken aback when he heard people at a 2018 Board of Education meeting say they didn’t want “these kids” at their schools, in reference to students at Cummings High School, the school Rogers himself attended. Because of this, and the fact that he feels like not a lot of people are stepping up for the kids, Rogers decided to run for Alamance County’s Board of Education.
