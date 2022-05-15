Bishop McGuinness, NCSSM, Carrboro, Marvin Ridge win dual team boys tennis state championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Upstate Track & Field concluded its 2022 outdoor season at the Big South Conference Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The men's track & field team finished fifth with 64 points overall, earning 15 top-ten finishes, nine of which were top-five finishes. ZoRyan Hendricks was the talk of the town after his performance in the 110m hurdle prelims where he set a new Big South All-Time Record, Big South Meet Record, Upstate Record, Facility Record, and Personal Record with a time of 13.49. As well as setting the new records, his time also earned him a ninth-place national ranking. Hendricks went on to finish third in the finals with a time of 13.81. Channing Ferguson also performed well, taking second in the high jump (2.07m) and second in the long jump (7.55m). Bryce Ravenell finished just behind him in both events with a 7.40m long jump and a new personal best of 2.07m in the high jump. Tony Auguste took third in the hammer throw (57.00m) while Anthony Carswell took sixth (51.81m). Both relay teams took fifth in their respected events with the 4x100m team coming in at 40.55 and then 4x400m team coming in at 3:14.07.

