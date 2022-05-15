Auto-pedestrian crash blocks I-264 ramp in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has serious injuries after a late-night pedestrian vs vehicle crash in Portsmouth.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Portsmouth police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near the 1000 block of Effingham Street. That is near the I-264 underpass.

Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result, the exit for Effingham Street northbound to I-264 eastbound is currently blocked.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.