Portsmouth, VA

Auto-pedestrian crash blocks I-264 ramp in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has serious injuries after a late-night pedestrian vs vehicle crash in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near the 1000 block of Effingham Street. That is near the I-264 underpass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXsvn_0feZ71mj00
    Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AZHI_0feZ71mj00
    Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UkZs_0feZ71mj00
    Effingham auto-pedestrian (photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As a result, the exit for Effingham Street northbound to I-264 eastbound is currently blocked.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

#Traffic Accident
