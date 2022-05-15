Auto-pedestrian crash blocks I-264 ramp in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has serious injuries after a late-night pedestrian vs vehicle crash in Portsmouth.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts
Portsmouth police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near the 1000 block of Effingham Street. That is near the I-264 underpass.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As a result, the exit for Effingham Street northbound to I-264 eastbound is currently blocked.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0