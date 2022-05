BOURNE – Bourne Police have released new details on a stabbing last Thursday. Police say that officers responded to 37 Wallace Avenue on Thursday at approximately 9:17 PM for a report of a male with a stab wound to the face. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old male from (Mashpee but known to be staying locally) with a deep laceration to the right side of his face from his lower cheek to his nostril. He was conscious and breathing, but uncooperative with the initial police investigation at the scene. He and witnesses were able to provide enough information to indicate the suspect was known to the victim. The victim was transported to an area trauma center where he was treated and released in the morning.

BOURNE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO