ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally draws 2,000 protesters to downtown Nashville

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLlkp_0feZ4Wqy00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Controversy continues after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that appeared to overturn the historical Roe v. Wade decision.

An estimated 2,000 people gathered in downtown Nashville Saturday for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Tennessee’s trigger law would ban abortion in the state within 30 days.

Woman shares story of ectopic pregnancy at Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Protesters on both sides of the aisle agreed if Roe is overturned, it will be a historical and significant moment.

“I think people are fired up and angry about the leak that happened that revealed that the orientation for the Supreme Court is to roll back Roe and completely take away our right to bodily autonomy and abortion,” said Francie Hunt, Executive Director for Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood.

For those who lived in Nashville through the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, they say defending abortion rights feels like déjà vu.

“How could they possibly think of doing something like this? After 50 years of freedom and choice of our own bodies, how in the world do they think they’re going to get away with this?” Nashville resident Amanda Casha said.

Saturday’s rally started in Legislative Plaza and ended with a march to the federal courthouse.

“We have earned better respect than to have somebody attack us on something as basic as motherhood. No, it will not happen,” Casha said.

Those with the pro-life movement said overturning Roe v. Wade is a step in the right direction.

“There would be more people, there will be more love. And you never know who that person is that you don’t abort and what they become,” Pro-life advocate Jeff Coleman said.

Coleman said he believes overturning Roe still isn’t enough.

“It’s not going to be completely overturned, it’s just going to be sent back to the states. And there are some states who are going to go all out and still allow the murder of children,” Coleman said.

What Roe v. Wade strike down would mean for TN

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood leaders said they don’t plan to shut their doors in Tennessee. If Roe is overturned and abortion becomes illegal in the state, they plan to connect patients with resources out of state.

“I think the middle ground is that they respect bodily autonomy, and if they don’t believe in abortion, they don’t have to have one,” Hunt said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 16

Joshua Stewart
3d ago

where were these people when they were forcing women to take the clot shot or lose your job

Reply(2)
8
small-town tn
4d ago

the only ones supporting this are the trash from both sides that won't or wouldn't keep there clothes on or legs closed

Reply(7)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Urgent call for foster parents in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to Youth Villages, a non-profit for children and families in Tennessee, there are almost 8,000 children in foster care in the state and the number continues to rise. Many of these children have experienced trauma due to abuse and/or neglect and are placed in custodial care. May is Foster Care Awareness Month and child welfare agencies, like Youth Villages, are stepping up their efforts to recruit foster families to provide homes for these youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal judge has struck down Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger on Tuesday makes permanent her previous decision from July...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Coleman
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Supreme Court Finds Gov. Lee's Education Savings Account Program Constitutional

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided that Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program is constitutional after it was held up in court for two years. The Education Savings Account Pilot Program, also called the ESA Act, was controversial legislation from Gov. Lee that barely passed in 2019. The law would allow for certain students in Davidson and Shelby counties to receive public education funds to attend private schools. Both counties sued the state on the grounds that it violates the Tennessee Constitution by targeting Nashville and Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Supreme Court
Tennessee Lookout

‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities

Every day in Tennessee and across the country, citizens are being stopped, searched and seized solely on the power of three words: I smell marijuana. “A whole heck of a lot of cops are going to say today, ‘I smell marijuana,’ ” Knoxville criminal defense attorney Mike Whalen said. Under the law in Tennessee and a […] The post ‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

The Holistic Connection, Cannabis Store Coming to 716 South Gay Street

In a surprising development, legal cannabis sales will soon take place on Gay Street. The Holistic Connection, a Nashville-based business with numerous franchises, offers “legal handcrafted cannabis and cannabis products.” Owned by Mike Solomon, this first local franchise will be operated and owned by Rekesh Ali, and father and son, Patrick and John Slota. I met with the group to understand the concept and what we might expect.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
themoorecountynews.com

Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Compiled a list of the fastest growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy