‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally draws 2,000 protesters to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Controversy continues after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that appeared to overturn the historical Roe v. Wade decision.

An estimated 2,000 people gathered in downtown Nashville Saturday for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Tennessee’s trigger law would ban abortion in the state within 30 days.

Protesters on both sides of the aisle agreed if Roe is overturned, it will be a historical and significant moment.

“I think people are fired up and angry about the leak that happened that revealed that the orientation for the Supreme Court is to roll back Roe and completely take away our right to bodily autonomy and abortion,” said Francie Hunt, Executive Director for Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood.

For those who lived in Nashville through the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, they say defending abortion rights feels like déjà vu.

“How could they possibly think of doing something like this? After 50 years of freedom and choice of our own bodies, how in the world do they think they’re going to get away with this?” Nashville resident Amanda Casha said.

Saturday’s rally started in Legislative Plaza and ended with a march to the federal courthouse.

“We have earned better respect than to have somebody attack us on something as basic as motherhood. No, it will not happen,” Casha said.

Those with the pro-life movement said overturning Roe v. Wade is a step in the right direction.

“There would be more people, there will be more love. And you never know who that person is that you don’t abort and what they become,” Pro-life advocate Jeff Coleman said.

Coleman said he believes overturning Roe still isn’t enough.

“It’s not going to be completely overturned, it’s just going to be sent back to the states. And there are some states who are going to go all out and still allow the murder of children,” Coleman said.

In the meantime, Planned Parenthood leaders said they don’t plan to shut their doors in Tennessee. If Roe is overturned and abortion becomes illegal in the state, they plan to connect patients with resources out of state.

“I think the middle ground is that they respect bodily autonomy, and if they don’t believe in abortion, they don’t have to have one,” Hunt said.

