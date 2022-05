The City of Jonesboro is applying for a grant from the U-S Department of Transportation that would be used for the purchase of five hybrid gas and electric trolley style buses. If it is approved, the funds from the grant would be used to replace an aging fleet of JETS buses in Jonesboro. Running on electric, the buses could run over 300 miles between charging. The grant would be over 746 thousand dollars in federal funds, with a match of 131-thousand dollars from the city of Jonesboro. Three of the buses would hold 28 passengers and two of the buses would hold 30 passengers. The buses could be used for 8-10 years.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO