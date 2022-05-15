ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Deadly mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue

By Jim Heaney, Bio and story archive
Investigative Post
Investigative Post
 4 days ago

Teaming with The Daily Beast, Investigative Post profiles the retired cop who heroically tried to stop the gunman who killed 10 and...

www.investigativepost.org

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now on paid administrative leave. The allegation came from Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson. She called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and she pulled her cell phone out of her back pocket and called 911.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Investigative Post

More coverage of the Tops massacre

The latest from Investigative Post and The Daily Beast on Saturday's mass shooting. Investigative Post continues its team coverage with The Daily Beast of Saturday’s killing of 10 people by a white supremacist at the Tops Market on Buffalo’s East Side. Reporter Layne Dowdall contributed to a story...
BUFFALO, NY
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Tops Friendly Markets
News 4 Buffalo

32-year-old Roberta Drury killed in Tops Markets mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Buffalo’s East Side, we’re beginning to learn more about the victims of this tragedy. The brother of 32-year-old Roberta Drury confirmed to News 4 that his sister was killed in Saturday’s shooting. Drury was adopted and lived with family in Buffalo. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Hinsdale Vehicle Theft

An Olean man was charged after a Hinsdale vehicle theft Monday. At 4:10 P.M., New York State Police charged 29-year-old Zachary W. Knapp with first-offense DWI, felony grand larceny, felony criminal mischief, reckless property damage and trespass.
OLEAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

The Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect allegedly posted an apparent manifesto repeatedly citing 'great replacement' theory

A manifesto allegedly written and posted by the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people laid out specific plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the “great replacement" theory, the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.
BUFFALO, NY
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
Investigative Post

Investigative Post

Buffalo, NY
Current events underscore the importance of a vibrant press to a healthy democracy. Investigative Post is playing an outsized role in providing Buffalo and Western New York with in-depth, public interest journalism that make for an informed citizenry.

 http://www.investigativepost.org/

