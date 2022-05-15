Peterka's hat trick powers Amerks to even series

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a dry start to the day, the risk of thunderstorms will increase by the middle of the day. Clouds will be on the increase through the early morning. By the middle of the day, the risk of thunderstorms will begin to increase. From the middle of the day, and into the early afternoon, thunderstorms will move through the area. And any thunderstorms during that time frame will have the potential to be on the stronger side. Highs will reach near 70 by the middle of the day. But through the afternoon, temperatures will start to drop. Expect the temperature to be back down to near 60 by the end of the afternoon.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO