Rochester, NY

Peterka's hat trick powers Amerks to even series

By Daniel Fetes
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ Peterka scored the Amerks final three games including the...

13wham.com

cnyhomepage.com

Comets drop games 2 and 3 of North Division Semi-final; Game 4 Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Comets dropped both games against the Rochester American this weekend by the same score, 4-3 in overtime, and now find themselves behind in their playoff series, two games to one. The Comets entered this weekend feeling good about their best-of-five series in the...
UTICA, NY
13 WHAM

Spencerport's 100-yard goal is high school play of the week

Just before halftime of the Spencerport game with Fairport, Rangers defenseman Brenten Sheffield decided to take matters into his own hands. Sheffield launched a length of the field, 100 yard toss towards the Red Raiders goal. And it went in the net. Maybe it stunned the goalie and the entire Fairport defense. Maybe it was just a perfectly placed shot from an absurd distance. Maybe it was both. But we give Sheffield the UR medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Showers then summer air later this week for Rochester

Wednesday began sunny and cool but clouds raced in this afternoon. Cirrus clouds came in first and made for some pretty optical phenomena!. Karen caught this halo in Geneva on her walk earlier today. You can send YOUR cool pictures by clicking HERE!. Light rain showers are over Lake Erie...
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

A special piece of Rochester history is retired

Rochester, N.Y. — Quite the discovery at Rochester's Wilson High has become quite the lesson for students. A flag that flew over the old West High School was raised one last time on a flagpole dedicated in 1919 to the graduates who died in World War I. Students created...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester hosting vigil for Buffalo victims Wednesday evening

Rochester, N.Y. — The community is invited to come together for a vigil in honor of the 10 people killed Saturday at a Tops market in Buffalo. Free the People ROC hosted one Tuesday night, hours after President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Queen City to pay their respects at the site of the city's worst mass shooting in history.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First notable rain for Rochester in nearly two weeks

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Monday brought the first notable rain for Rochester in nearly two weeks. The official rain total only ended up being 0.13", but some parts of our area received nearly 1" of rainfall. Take a look at the rain amounts that were recorded Monday by the New...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Blue Cross Arena
13 WHAM

A little frost is possible tonight

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was a cool May day across WNY today with many areas staying in the upper-50s or struggling to reach 60 degrees. With the cool and dry air in place and loss of sunshine tonight, we'll potentially see some areas of frost develop overnight tonight to the south of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is heading to Upstate New York for first live tour

Get ready to solve the puzzle as one of America’s most popular game shows hits the road for the very first time. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE” is an all-new theatrical experience, giving audiences the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board. There will be chances to win prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show. Audience members will also be chosen at random at each show to win cash and prizes.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
13 WHAM

Rochester locations mentioned in manifesto stun local leaders who call for change

As the country continues to mourn the loss of life at a Buffalo grocery store over the weekend, local leaders in Rochester said they couldn’t believe it when police confirmed locations around the Flower City were considered a target. “My first reaction was, that’s terrible oh my God,” exclaimed...
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

More heat returns by later this week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After starting off with some sunshine this morning, expect clouds to be on the increase through the day. A weather system, which is currently well to our west, will gradually bring more cloud cover through the day. Highs today will be in the lower 60s. Most of today will be dry. But there will be the chance of a few showers by this evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester faith leaders join together to stand with Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester faith leaders joined together at the Tops Friendly Market on West Ave. in the city Wednesday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Buffalo. Many spoke about direct connections they have to Buffalo, saying the entire Upstate community is joining in their pain and sorrow. On Saturday, an 18-year-old gunman killed […]
News 8 WROC

East Cutting Edge barbershop recognized by New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop. The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance. The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for […]
visitfingerlakes.com

Make a Memory at an Ice Cream Stand

It’s Ice Cream season in the Finger Lakes. One of my favorite things about the summer is indulging in ice cream! At home, we go through a carton (or sometimes two) a week, but now that the summer is here it’s time to head to our favorite ice cream stands. You can’t beat fresh ice cream from one of our beloved stands. I’ll admit, my order is quite boring and always the same: small vanilla in a cone. I’ve been to a handful of the ice cream stands in Ontario County (and I’ve got many more that I must visit); each one brings back a different memory.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's mayor comments on Buffalo mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans expressed grief for Saturday's mass shooting in a statement this weekend that we mourn with our neighbors in Buffalo. On Tuesday, News10NBC asked him his thoughts in person. This all comes as police and the FBI investigate claims the suspected gunman...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Potential for stronger thunderstorms today

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a dry start to the day, the risk of thunderstorms will increase by the middle of the day. Clouds will be on the increase through the early morning. By the middle of the day, the risk of thunderstorms will begin to increase. From the middle of the day, and into the early afternoon, thunderstorms will move through the area. And any thunderstorms during that time frame will have the potential to be on the stronger side. Highs will reach near 70 by the middle of the day. But through the afternoon, temperatures will start to drop. Expect the temperature to be back down to near 60 by the end of the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY

