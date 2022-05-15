Milwaukee mayor issues curfew, 3rd Friday night shooting reported

The city of Milwaukee continues to process a series of shootings in the downtown area last weekend. Known as the “Deer District,” in homage to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, the downtown entertainment district saw a trio of shooting sprees between 9:10 p.m. and 11:54 p.m., leaving more than 20 people injured. All of the […] The post Milwaukee officials blast Republican inaction on gun laws appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO