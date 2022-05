Just before halftime of the Spencerport game with Fairport, Rangers defenseman Brenten Sheffield decided to take matters into his own hands. Sheffield launched a length of the field, 100 yard toss towards the Red Raiders goal. And it went in the net. Maybe it stunned the goalie and the entire Fairport defense. Maybe it was just a perfectly placed shot from an absurd distance. Maybe it was both. But we give Sheffield the UR medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO