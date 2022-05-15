Hutchinson slips past St. Peter in non-conference clash

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...

