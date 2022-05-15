Hundreds gather in Madison for pro-abortion rally

Hundreds of Wisconsinites young and old gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday to demand that state and federal legislators protect abortion rights. The rally, organized by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in Madison in the two weeks since a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The leak revealed that the court is poised to overturn its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cases that established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO