Madison, WI

Hundreds gather in Madison for pro-abortion rally

 4 days ago

Sun Prairie group holds first "Saturday...

Guestme1970
1d ago

These people that approve of abortion need to watch a video of how its done, this video shows the unborn child’s body being ripped apart starting with its head and little limbs being torn apart during the procedure and to me this is murder and m sure this baby can feel all the pain of being killed

Steven Clark
3d ago

they gather for no reason. literally nothing is going to happen but wasting your day away

nbc15.com

Madison mayor joins Wisconsin groups to highlight Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway joined a Wisconsin coalition Tuesday as part of a statewide tour highlighting how the bipartisan infrastructure law is benefitting Wisconsin. Rhodes Conway met with members of Opportunity Wisconsin and For Our Future Wisconsin to discuss how the legislation will provide a...
MADISON, WI
NBC26

Ex-Wisconsin governor questions hire for UW-Madison leader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a "California philosophy" with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Dane County judge questions Zuckerbucks lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Whether Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life broke Wisconsin’s election laws in 2020 won’t be known until the Wisconsin Supreme Court decides what state law says about ballot drop boxes and outside election grants. Maybe. A Dane County judge on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Republican redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts. Democrats put them back together again.

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison, WI
Society
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Government
Sun Prairie, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
captimes.com

Hundreds rally for Wisconsin to repeal its 173-year-old abortion ban

Hundreds of Wisconsinites young and old gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday to demand that state and federal legislators protect abortion rights. The rally, organized by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in Madison in the two weeks since a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The leak revealed that the court is poised to overturn its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cases that established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour

The current budget sits at $165 million. The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Protest#Saturday School#Pro Roe
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsin ACLU investigating activist’s Dane County courtroom arrest

The Wisconsin ACLU is investigating the arrest of an activist outside of a Dane County courtroom earlier this month with the organization’s president saying it was “undoubtedly an unconstitutional violation.”. Jessica Williams, an employee of the racial justice non-profit Freedom Inc., was arrested on May 6. Williams was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

COVID-19 cases dip a bit in the first half of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases retreated over the past two days from the rising numbers that have dominated the past few months, slipping back to where they were at this time last week. On Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average for confirmed cases fell back to 2,088 cases per...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin health officials again encourage mask wearing as COVID-19 cases rise

RACINE, Wis. — Positive cases of COVID-19 are considered to be in the "high" transmission category in seven Wisconsin counties. That includes Racine County. It's prompting state health officials to once again recommend residents wear face masks. The new data comes as the weather improves and residents spend more...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
spectrumnews1.com

'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Appleton lawmakers concerned by threats

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set.
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Fort McCoy holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new 4-story barracks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy celebrated the opening of their new transient troop training barracks in a special ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. According to Fort McCoy, construction on the barracks began in 2019. The new building is four stories and is able to house 400 people. The transient barracks...
FORT MCCOY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

The State of COVID in Dane County

Yesterday, 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dane County, with 47 people currently hospitalized from the virus. As we enter the third summer of the pandemic, as well as the county’s second month without a mask mandate, WORT producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Morgan Finke with Public Health Madison and Dane County to learn more about the current COVID situation.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Jail price tag rises

The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role.
MADISON, WI

