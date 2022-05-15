(Paid Content) EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Bid Accepted For Water Tower Project

CAUGHT MY EYE – Facebook insanity continued from last week’s column … The powers that be at this social media giant believe that Wauseon Senior Center activities are politically motivated and against their platform’s standards, including after an appeal). I could probably write an entire column on their irritating decisions over the years and how I see that the “powers that be” in the Silicon Valley are trying to dictate control of the news, but I do not want to say anything I regret later (maybe in my next column). At the end of the day, we have 23,000 that follow our Facebook page alone. If I could shift those followers somehow to a different social media option I would. To be honest, the only thing keeping me involved with Facebook is knowing so many depend on us via this platform for local news and sports updates so we put up with them.

