Edgerton, OH

(Paid Content) EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Bid Accepted For Water Tower Project

By Newspaper Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORK TO BEGIN SOON … Repairs on the above Edgerton water tower, will begin after June 1 and should be completed by November. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council Special Meeting held on May 10, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed...

(Paid Content) BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Village Votes To Purchase Lawn Mower

The Blakeslee Village Council meeting of May 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Five council members, Robert Mohre, Cody Reynolds, Rosemary Thiel, Cletus Radabaugh and Eric Jenkins, were present. Fiscal Officer Beth Rediger reported that revenue received since April 24 w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
BLAKESLEE, OH
fcnews.org

Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion. But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Edgerton, OH
WANE-TV

Food producer plans $100M plant near Fort Wayne airport; 100 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sustainable food producer plans to launch an animal-feed production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. Do Good Foods will invest up to $100 million in the facility, planned for a recently completed shell building at 8645 Aviation Dr. The location could employ up to 100 workers by the end of 2024.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Four County Holds 7th Annual Job & Career Fair

CAREER SEARCH … The 7th Annual Job & Career Fair was recently held at Four County Career Center with over 50 area employers on hand for students to meet with. Over 700 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses and see what opportunities were available to them. Shown speaking with Kari Dominique, Human Resources Director from Fairlawn Retirement Community in Archbold are Health Careers students Madalyn Herman (Bryan) and Holly Jermeay (Hilltop). Karlee Badenhop, Workforce Development Coordinator, made the arrangements for the event. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
BRYAN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua prepares for pool demolition

PIQUA – The first phase of the Swimming Pool Project addressing the deteriorating conditions of the aging swimming pool located at Pitsenbarger Park has commenced. This phase consists of demolition of the existing pool and structures. A subsequent phase will include an analysis of the aquatic needs of the community in an effort to identify a suitable solution.
PIQUA, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Food Producer Announces $100M Fort Wayne Facility

A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes unused foods such as produce from grocery stores and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Paid Content#Local News#Water Tower#Urban Construction#Williams Fulton County
thevillagereporter.com

Column: Post Office Delivery Issues & Morel Mushroom Hunting Season

CAUGHT MY EYE – Facebook insanity continued from last week’s column … The powers that be at this social media giant believe that Wauseon Senior Center activities are politically motivated and against their platform’s standards, including after an appeal). I could probably write an entire column on their irritating decisions over the years and how I see that the “powers that be” in the Silicon Valley are trying to dictate control of the news, but I do not want to say anything I regret later (maybe in my next column). At the end of the day, we have 23,000 that follow our Facebook page alone. If I could shift those followers somehow to a different social media option I would. To be honest, the only thing keeping me involved with Facebook is knowing so many depend on us via this platform for local news and sports updates so we put up with them.
WAUSEON, OH
wfft.com

INDOT: Alternating lane restrictions planned for US 27 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for road construction on U.S. Highway 27 in Adams County. INDOT says crews will begin concrete patching and ADA curb ramp work in both directions of U.S. 27 between U.S. 33 and Piqua Road in Decatur.
DECATUR, IN
The Lima News

Ribbon cut at new Subway location

PERRY TOWNSHIP — There was a ribbon-cutting at 1495 Bellefontaine Avenue on Tuesday morning. A new Subway on the east side of Lima is set to open. Paige Collins cut the ribbon and shared her vision for the new eatery. “The (Subway) located on Harding Highway will be closing. There is better parking, a bigger restaurant, more seating, a drive-through, and easier in and out here. It is our fresh fit location so it’s completely different than all the Subways. The drive-through is definitely going to add a new piece that the east side has been wanting for a while.”
LIMA, OH
wamwamfm.com

High Gas Prices Could Spell Trouble for RV Industry

About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. High gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business says despite the record growth, the industry could be in some trouble if gas prices go much higher.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables

Rupp Seeds sells grain and forage division to focus on vegetables. Rupp Seeds, Wauseon, Ohio, has sold its grain and forage seed business to Rob-See-Co, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, to focus investments and research on its vegetables seed business. “We have great opportunity to expand our product line, our research and...
WAUSEON, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne animal shelter pushes ‘kitnapping’ awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is launching a new life-saving campaign urging citizens to stop “kitnapping” unweaned kittens. Kitnapping is when kittens are prematurely separated from their mothers (usually before 8 weeks of age) which drastically decreases their chance of survival. This often happens when citizens find a litter of kittens and immediately bring them to the shelter. We understand it’s in an effort to help, but more often than not it’s causing more harm when they are separated from their mother.
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker Schools Announce May Students Of The Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Pictured above are the May Students of the Month with the core value for May being “Dedication”. From left to right: Chloe Littin-Senior; Gabrielle Ramon Junior; Oliviah Clingaman and Michael Donovan-Sophomores; Garret Moser-Freshman; Andrew Batterson-Eighth Grade; Samuel Gonzalez-Seventh Grade. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
STRYKER, OH

