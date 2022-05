Savannah holds some of the richest history this country has to offer. One Georgia Southern University student is making it easier to interact with that history. Mark O’Dell will graduate with a public history master’s degree through the College of Arts and Humanities in the 2022 Spring Commencement ceremony. In his free time, you can find him scouring through the archives of the Georgia Historical Society. Other times, you can find him working in a cemetery.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO