Albany, NY

GymRat Live returns to Capital Region in style

By Jared Phillips
 4 days ago

Halfmoon, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — GymRat returned to the Capital Region this weekend bigger and better than ever. The two day event at Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon features the best AAU teams from across the country, including some right in our backyard.

The Albany City Rocks 17, 16, and 15 and under teams got the chance to play the likes of Team Melo and Team Final on Saturday, as top recruits were able to showcase their talents for scouts and coaches alike in the two day event.

GymRat Live features some of the top 100 recruits in the country, as well as the top AAU basketball team in the country in the 17 and under NH Lightning. Single day tickets are still available for the championship round on Sunday for $30.

