The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO