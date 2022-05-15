ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Arthur Police are investigating a collision that killed a motorcycle...

kfdm.com

Port Arthur News

Authorities identify man found dead Tuesday between concrete barriers of I-10

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 3 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a deceased person discovered between the concrete barriers of Interstate-10 west of Hamshire Road. A road construction employee discovered the body. It appeared the deceased person had been there for quite some time.
HAMSHIRE, TX
cw39.com

One dead in fatal shooting on Richmond Avenue

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are investigating a shooting, killing one man, in southwest Houston. Police said multiple were seen fighting at a middle eastern restaurant after the shooting. Police added that a man was shot and killed after allegedly getting into a new Chevrolet Corvette that did not belong to him.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her. While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Driver Leaves Accident Scene

Tuesday night a white SUV was traveling on Burton Ave. in Orange and when the driver reached Park St. they failed to negoitiate the turn and drove thru the fence at Shangri La, struck a light pole and flipped the SUV on its top. The driver fled the scene. In...
ORANGE, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960 in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – One person has died in a crash involving three vehicles in Humble Monday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Emergency officials with the Atascocita Fire Department said it happened on FM 1960 E. at Belleau Wood Drive. According to firefighters, a passenger in one of the vehicles is...
HUMBLE, TX
KLTV

35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Before Trying to Steal Lawnmower, Texas Man Mows Victims’ Yard

Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes the story of Marcus Hubbard, who is currently being sought by the Port Arthur Texas Police Department. Port Arthur Police took to their Facebook page to highlight security video of a man allegedly burglarizing a residential building. Police state that the crime occurred on the evening of April 1, but after unsuccessful attempts to locate the man in question, they are seeking the public's help in locating the accused thief.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Brazen burglary: Two arrested for DPS office break-in

WALLISVILLE — News release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on Wednesday, May 11, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Chambers County Deputies were dispatched to the Texas Highway Patrol Office (DPS) located at 20906 Interstate 10, Chambers County, Wallisville, Texas, in reference to a burglary.
WALLISVILLE, TX

