Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 3 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a deceased person discovered between the concrete barriers of Interstate-10 west of Hamshire Road. A road construction employee discovered the body. It appeared the deceased person had been there for quite some time.
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are investigating a shooting, killing one man, in southwest Houston. Police said multiple were seen fighting at a middle eastern restaurant after the shooting. Police added that a man was shot and killed after allegedly getting into a new Chevrolet Corvette that did not belong to him.
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following the killing of his elderly grandmother at her home in the Browndell area, east of Lake Sam Rayburn. Onterrio Brooks, 37, is in the Jasper County Jail following his capture. Right now, he is in jail...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her. While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.
Tuesday night a white SUV was traveling on Burton Ave. in Orange and when the driver reached Park St. they failed to negoitiate the turn and drove thru the fence at Shangri La, struck a light pole and flipped the SUV on its top. The driver fled the scene. In...
PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 47-year-old Gloria Cole on bribery and 911 abuse charges. Cole allegedly called 911 15 times on between 6:30 a.m. and 9:18 a.m. on April 17, then later attempted to bribe the officer who arrested her for 911 abuse while being transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
HAMSHIRE, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators now know the identity of a man whose body was found along Interstate 10. Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, went missing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release. His body was found on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 on Interstate 10 westbound just west of Hamshire Road.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 30-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having a gun in his possession while being a felon. Jesus Antonio Ceja plead guilty on August 2, 2021. U.S. District Judge Marci Crone sentenced Ceja to...
HUMBLE, Texas – One person has died in a crash involving three vehicles in Humble Monday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Emergency officials with the Atascocita Fire Department said it happened on FM 1960 E. at Belleau Wood Drive. According to firefighters, a passenger in one of the vehicles is...
HOUSTON - Authorities have one of at least six teenagers behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in north Houston where a man with a cane was killed. PREVIOUS: Man with cane shot, killed by teen behind Walmart in north Houston. The Houston Police Department shared on Twitter Wednesday...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A wanted fugitive and gang member is behind bars after Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies found him Tuesday in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police identified the man as 23-year-old Frankie Cunningham. He was found in the 3600 block of 40th Street in Port Arthur. Police...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 35-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred alongside FM 1408 in Jasper County Saturday night. Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The preliminary crash report shows that Christian...
LA MARQUE, Texas — Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a shooting in the backyard of a home, according to the La Marque Police Department. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Beech Street. Police...
Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes the story of Marcus Hubbard, who is currently being sought by the Port Arthur Texas Police Department. Port Arthur Police took to their Facebook page to highlight security video of a man allegedly burglarizing a residential building. Police state that the crime occurred on the evening of April 1, but after unsuccessful attempts to locate the man in question, they are seeking the public's help in locating the accused thief.
WALLISVILLE — News release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that on Wednesday, May 11, at approximately 5:27 a.m., Chambers County Deputies were dispatched to the Texas Highway Patrol Office (DPS) located at 20906 Interstate 10, Chambers County, Wallisville, Texas, in reference to a burglary.
PORT ARTHUR — An investigation is underway into fire at large vacant commercial building in Port Arthur. The PAFD got a call around 10:30 a.m. about a building fire in the 700 block of Freeman near Rev. Ransom Howard Blvd. When firefighters arrived, the vacant building was engulfed in...
