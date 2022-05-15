Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes the story of Marcus Hubbard, who is currently being sought by the Port Arthur Texas Police Department. Port Arthur Police took to their Facebook page to highlight security video of a man allegedly burglarizing a residential building. Police state that the crime occurred on the evening of April 1, but after unsuccessful attempts to locate the man in question, they are seeking the public's help in locating the accused thief.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO