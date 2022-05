The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data reported by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO