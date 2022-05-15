ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees fall to White Sox, 3-2

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees’ five-game win streak came to an end on Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jordan Montgomery got the ball...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Aaron Judge homers twice as Yankees top Orioles, 5-4

The New York Yankees improved to 27-9 with a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Oriole Park. Jameson Taillon got the start and allowed three runs on six hits over five innings while walking one and striking out two. Michael King followed him in relief and fired three shutout innings while striking out six. Aroldis Chapman picked up the save but did allow a run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Mets take Game 1 of doubleheader from Cardinals

On Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, the New York Mets took the first game of a doubleheader from the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1. Trevor Williams made his sixth start of the season for New York and fired four shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out six. Jake Reed, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz had scoreless outings in relief. Drew Smith gave up the Cardinals’ only run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Clay, NY
Chicago, IL
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

FRESH TAKES: Moving on Up (podcast)

It’s an all-new fresh edition of Fresh Takes with Russo and Felice. Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio to dive into the NBA playoffs as they enter the conference finals round. In the east, Miami cruised past Philadelphia and Boston went the distance to down Milwaukee. Paul and Nick discuss important moments from those series and the impact they have in the match-up ahead. Out west, Golden State returned to playoff form and ousted Memphis, while Dallas came from behind to upset Phoenix. The guys talk about what to look for in the series as well as Chris Paul’s legacy with another playoff exit.
NBA
FingerLakes1.com

Mets’ Jacob deGrom making progress

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has yet to pitch this season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The team provided an update Tuesday that says he is improving. However, no timetable for his return was provided. Here’s the full statement from the Mets:. He underwent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets fall to Bisons in series opener

The Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 9-3, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Rob Zastryzny got the start for Syracuse and allowed a pair of runs on five hits over 3.2 innings while walking one and striking out two. Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter made his first appearance of the season and gave up five runs (three earned) and recorded just two outs. Eric Orze and R.J. Alvarez also allowed a run in relief.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy