Yankees fall to White Sox, 3-2

It’s an all-new fresh edition of Fresh Takes with Russo and Felice. Paul Russo and Nick Felice are in the studio to dive into the NBA playoffs as they enter the conference finals round. In the east, Miami cruised past Philadelphia and Boston went the distance to down Milwaukee. Paul and Nick discuss important moments from those series and the impact they have in the match-up ahead. Out west, Golden State returned to playoff form and ousted Memphis, while Dallas came from behind to upset Phoenix. The guys talk about what to look for in the series as well as Chris Paul’s legacy with another playoff exit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO