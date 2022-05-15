Patroons roll past the Admirals to move to 15-2
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Patroons entered Saturday comfortably atop the Northeast standings. They looked to move to 15-2 on the season with a home win over the Tri-State Admirals.
The Patroons sprinted out of the gate, starting out on an 11-0 run. They built up a 67-48 lead by halftime, and never looked back on their way to a 133-114 victory. The Patroons improve to 15-2 on the season with the win.
Albany will be back in action on Sunday on the road against the Syracuse Stallions.
