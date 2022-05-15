GALLERY: South Terrebonne vs. North Vermilion - 4A State Championship Game

It's not a debate anymore – the best baseball district in Class 4A is District 8-4A – a league that was home to 2 state champions, 2 other quarterfinalists and which every, single team made the playoffs. That district released its All-District team today – a star-studded stacked...
Keyon Martin thought for some time that he’d never play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Back in 2018, his Deerfield Beach High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) football team visited Lafayette on a summer tour of potential college destinations. “They didn’t want me back then,” laughed the 5-foot-10, 165-pound...
In 2021, we started a new weekly feature here at The Lafourche Gazette. It's called our Way Back Wednesday segment, and it showcased one local yearbook per week of a local school from Lafourche Parish. You will see familiar faces in familiar places and get a taste for what Cajun...
"I can't let you leave." That's what LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly told Union Parish High School running back Trey Holly - a key in-state target - during his unofficial visit to campus this spring. Turns out, Kelly meant it. On Sunday the nation's No. 2 all-purpose back announced his commitment to ...
We received 532 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! There were several funny dirty bird recipes and clever chicken references. Our winner took the top spot by creatively combining flying and honey to soar to the top! Great job, everyone!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and...
NEW ORLEANS — For years, twins from Harvey had a friendly competition with each other over school grades. So what would happen when it came time for graduation and the title of valedictorian at each of their schools?. Jenea Atkins remembers the day nearly two decades ago, when she...
The Willow Street Bridge in Franklin has been closed until further notice. The bridge over the Bayou Teche was closed due to a mechanical failure. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic only. The detour will consists of LA 87, LA 322, and LA 182.
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, honored five tourism partners with their Bayou Ambassador Awards in recognition of their dedicated service to the tourism industry in Lafourche Parish. Zam’s Swamp Tours in Kraemer was selected as Attraction of the Year, Cher Amies Seafood Restaurant...
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A world champion duck decoy carver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. It’s a life-sized bald eagle. Curtis Fabre has lived most of his life along by Bayou Terrebonne. He was born in Montegut 93 years ago. And that’s where he first learned about making duck decoys from his father.
Senate President Page Cortez's bill would mean that drivers who cross the bridge in less than 18 minutes could receive a speeding ticket in the mail, basing the ticket on how fast it takes a vehicle to get from one end of the bridge to the other instead of the miles per hour the vehicle was traveling.
I think it's everyone's dream to live in a mansion but in Southwest Louisiana known as Sportsmens Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water. I believe that would be anyone's dream here in the South. Well, now you can as a huge mansion in Big Lake just...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board placed LeBleu Settlement Elementary under a precautionary lockdown on Monday, May 16 due to a report of shots fired in the area of the campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The threat did not materialize, and all...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a woman from Houma who was last seen in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD said Ebony Kirby, 23, was last seen on April 21. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on...
Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
Lafayette Parish has seen a slight uptick in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks and the state health department is expected to report Wednesday an increase from 3.1% to 6% in the positivity rate among those tested and reported. The largest increase in the state is in the...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The finalists for the Calcasieu Parish Superintendent position have been announced, and two of them are current CPSB employees. Dr. Stanton Lawrence - Ed.D. in Educational Leadership in The Cooperative Superintendency Program. Dr. Lawrence is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Administration at Victoria Independent School...
The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
