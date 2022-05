The Texas A&M men’s golf team made sure it wouldn’t miss the NCAA Championships two years in a row. The Aggies qualified for the national final by finishing third at the Bryan Regional at Traditions Club, shooting a final-round 294 on Wednesday to finish at 4-under 860. Arizona shot 288 to win at 13-under 851 with Pepperdine (288) second at 8 under. Georgia (299) finished fourth at 1 under, and Kansas (291) rounded out the top five at 3 over.

BRYAN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO