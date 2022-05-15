ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

GW shocks St. Albans, wins section title

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9Dnt_0feYxt6c00

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – George Washington plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning, stunning top-seeded St. Albans and winning a section championship 13-10.

The Patriots (15-14) advance to the regional championship. GW will face Greenbrier East in a three-game series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Jamel Morris returns to Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jamel Morris is back for Best Virginia. The former Fairmont State University standout, who joined the WVU alumni TBT team last summer, has been announced as the latest addition to the group’s roster for this year. “Last year’s experience was amazing, the fans were amazing,”...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hosting birthday cake contest for states birthday

First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that her office will be hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest in honor of the state’s 159th birthday. West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original cake recipe. One recipe will be chosen and designated the “official” West Virginia birthday cake, served every year on […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
City
Saint Albans, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
voiceofmotown.com

Homegrown Star Could Return to Star for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia offered a scholarship to Austin Ball, he described it as a “dream come true.”. Ball, a Man, West Virginia native, grew up a fan of the Mountaineers and will now have the opportunity to make his dreams of playing for his home state in the WVU Coliseum a reality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

State Fair of West Virginia announces new painting contest

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Calling all painters! There’s a new opportunity to have your art shown at the State Fair of West Virginia. Executive Director of the State Fair Kelly Collins announces the inaugural State Fair Painting Contest. She asks all submissions show a positive image of the state fair or reflect anticipation for the event. […]
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Gw#Nexstar Media Inc
bluegoldnews.com

Stevenson Brings Experience, Leadership To WVU

In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to the Big Dance in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Nichols

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Danni Nichols to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 5-foot-10 guard from Columbia, Missouri, Nichols comes to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois. In four seasons with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WBOY) – State officials held a ceremony Tuesday to designate the Seneca Skyway as the first route of the new West Virginia Mountain Rides program, which is aimed at promoting “the state’s most scenic country roads to drive by car or motorcycle.” The nearly 300-mile-long Seneca Skyway starts in Lewisburg, spans through the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Coach Suffers Major Heart Attack

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia offensive coordinator Calvin Magee suffered a major heart attack earlier today. Magee, 59, worked at West Virginia University from 2001 to 2007 under Rich Rodriguez and is now the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/tight ends coach under Rodriguez at Jacksonville State University. Prayers...
FOOTBALL
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Turnpike upgrade getting finishing touches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The finishing touches on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley are getting underway and expected to last about eight weeks.The $140 million widening project on the eight-mile stretch was finished last fall, but final paving and striping were delayed to allow holiday traffic to have full access on the heavily traveled road.Paving and striping will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to minimize impact on motorists, said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Delays should be expected until the work is complete.The speed limit in the zone will be 55 mph, the state Department of Transportation said. Miller said it will be strictly enforced."It's a very, very busy area, and we just don't want anything bad to happen to anybody," he said.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy