GW shocks St. Albans, wins section title
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – George Washington plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning, stunning top-seeded St. Albans and winning a section championship 13-10.
The Patriots (15-14) advance to the regional championship. GW will face Greenbrier East in a three-game series.
