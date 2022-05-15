ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Quality start in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Zimmermann (2-2) gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out two in six innings Saturday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Connor Joe: Resting Wednesday

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. Joe will be out of the lineup for the first time since May 5 after reaching base in all 10 of those contests while scoring five runs, driving in another and swiping a base. Charlie Blackmon will take over at designated hitter and bat leadoff.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Willi Castro
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Steals fourth bag

Philips went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers. Phillips earned his fifth straight start Wednesday thanks to the ongoing absence of Manuel Margot (hamstring). He's been productive of late, slugging two home runs and chipping in a stolen base across his last three games. Phillips is still hitting just .197/.256/.380 while striking out at a 39.2 percent clip across 79 plate appearances on the season, though he could provide stolen base production in the short term.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Quality Start#Yankees#Tigers
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Starts, but role likely to decrease

Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates. After slugging his first home run of the season and extending his RBI streak to three games in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, Ortega sticks in the lineup Monday for the fifth time in six contests. Now that Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back in action after a recent multi-game absence, Ortega will likely be the odd man out in the Cubs outfield for a regular role against right-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Swipes fourth base

Franco went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Tigers. Franco reached base multiple times in a game for the first time in seven starts, collecting only one hit across 26 at-bats in the span. However, Franco was productive early on in Wednesday's game, tallying his run scored in the first frame prior to stealing his fourth base of the season one inning later. Overall, Franco is hitting .272/.297/.429 with 23 runs scored, 16 RBI and four home runs across 155 plate appearances on the campaign.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI shows continued healing

The MRI deGrom (shoulder) underwent Monday revealed "continued healing in the scapula." He's scheduled to continue building distance and velocity during his throwing program, but he remains without a definitive timetable for making his 2022 debut. The news is definitely what the Mets wanted to hear, but that doesn't mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Designated for assignment

Knapp was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Knapp saw sporadic playing time while serving as the Pirates' backup catcher early in the season, and he hit just .129 with a double, two runs and two RBI over 11 games during the first month and a half of the year. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Tyler Heineman was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy