Austin, TX

Donald Trump visits Austin for 'American Freedom Tour'

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Former President Donald Trump visited the Lone Star...

foxsanantonio.com

foxsanantonio.com

Veterans needed to play golf with fellow veterans in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans who love to play golf are needed to play golf with fellow veterans in San Antonio and the surrounding area. Military Warriors Support Foundation, through its Skills4Life recreational program, provides outings and peer-to-peer mentorship to combat-wounded veterans. Through these golf outings, the nonprofit organization offers veterans a bonding opportunity with another veteran and a chance to develop relationships with mentors and fellow veterans on the golf course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio International airport plans on creating 'Airport of the future'

SAN ANTONIO – For all future travelers, you may see some upcoming changes soon at the San Antonio International airport, as a $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program was presented Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, presented the program which includes a third terminal, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Saharan dust cloud headed for San Antonio area this weekend

The infamous Saharan dust cloud is headed for Texas this weekend. The dust cloud is traveling slowly across the Atlantic Ocean and should hit Southeast Texas on Sunday morning. The dust cloud can, at times, become quite massive. According to NASA, the 2020 dust storm was nicknamed Godzilla because it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Camp under the stars at Kerrville for fun Memorial day weekend

KERRVILLE, Texas – Memorial Day is coming up and the city of Kerrville is inviting everyone to go out and camp! The city is offering a free night of tent camping when you buy two nights of camping at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is located at 2385 Bandera Highway...
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA: Ready to Work opens enrollment

The city of San Antonio wants to help you begin, or change your career. They're even willing to pay for your training and connect you to resources to get that high-paying job. Monday morning, city officials and business leaders gathered at City Hall to announce the enrollment of the new voter-approved program, Ready to Work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Groundhog Day for O'Connor Baseball

It's mid May, and it's not the first mid May where the O'Connor Baseball team has entered the conversation for the high school baseball playoffs. One of the more consistent programs in the area has breezed through the first two rounds, and now gets Eagle Pass for the right to move on to the fourth round. Here's more.
EAGLE PASS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAISD teachers, employees demanding higher pay

“It’s not just an SAISD issue,” said Adrian Reyna, a SAISD history teacher at Longfellow Middle School. “This is an issue across the state of Texas it's an issue across the country." Dozens of teachers and district employees with San Antonio ISD are demanding a pay raise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

A judge orders Danilo Coles' father to be released from jail

SAN ANTONIO — A judge has ordered the release of a man accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death. Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of Danilo Coles who died in February. A court website shows Derrick is to be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Blocking child predators on social media

SAN ANTONIO - Child predators are hiding behind phone screens, navigating social media apps in the dark. As part of our partnership with Ransomed Life’s ‘No Child Sold’ initiative, we are sharing the steps you should take if you suspect your child is in trouble. Conversations with...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ginger kitten saved from storm drain by rescuers

SAN ANTONIO - An adorable ginger kitten was saved from a storm drain, and certain death by an Animal Care officer. Good Samaritans heard the helpless cries from the tiny tangerine kitten, now named 'Rusty,' and called City of San Antonio Animal Care Services for help in rescuing the helpless creature.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mother knowingly houses 'missing child' away from legal conservator

SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Bayseas Seafood

SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Kitchen fire destroys South Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed a South Side Mexican restaurant. The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco off Roosevelt Avenue near Loop 410. Crews reported heavy fire when they arrived. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a heavy propane...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Marion Baseball: Almost Perfect

The Marion Baseball squad is on to round three of the high school baseball playoffs. Marion just recently lost their first game of the season, and will meet up with Blanco, another team with a near perfect record. Here's more.
MARION, TX

