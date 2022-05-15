Donald Trump visits Austin for 'American Freedom Tour'

SAN ANTONIO - Veterans who love to play golf are needed to play golf with fellow veterans in San Antonio and the surrounding area. Military Warriors Support Foundation, through its Skills4Life recreational program, provides outings and peer-to-peer mentorship to combat-wounded veterans. Through these golf outings, the nonprofit organization offers veterans a bonding opportunity with another veteran and a chance to develop relationships with mentors and fellow veterans on the golf course.
SAN ANTONIO – For all future travelers, you may see some upcoming changes soon at the San Antonio International airport, as a $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program was presented Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, presented the program which includes a third terminal, as...
When homeowners hire contractors for an improvement project they usually start off believing everything will go smoothly. Experts say far too often though that's not the case. When the man hired to rebuild a garage for a local couple ran off without completing the job, they reached out to Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter for help.
The infamous Saharan dust cloud is headed for Texas this weekend. The dust cloud is traveling slowly across the Atlantic Ocean and should hit Southeast Texas on Sunday morning. The dust cloud can, at times, become quite massive. According to NASA, the 2020 dust storm was nicknamed Godzilla because it...
KERRVILLE, Texas – Memorial Day is coming up and the city of Kerrville is inviting everyone to go out and camp! The city is offering a free night of tent camping when you buy two nights of camping at Kerrville-Schreiner Park. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is located at 2385 Bandera Highway...
The city of San Antonio wants to help you begin, or change your career. They're even willing to pay for your training and connect you to resources to get that high-paying job. Monday morning, city officials and business leaders gathered at City Hall to announce the enrollment of the new voter-approved program, Ready to Work.
It's mid May, and it's not the first mid May where the O'Connor Baseball team has entered the conversation for the high school baseball playoffs. One of the more consistent programs in the area has breezed through the first two rounds, and now gets Eagle Pass for the right to move on to the fourth round. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Doctors are seeing an alarming trend: a rise in uterine cancer cases and deaths. They say women are finding out they have the disease when it's too late. A study by the National Cancer Institute shows in the last eight years, Black and Hispanic women have...
SAN ANTONIO – With inflation on the rise we understand what a very difficult time it can be for most. So, if you are a mom with a newborn, and you're struggling to purchase diapers, Baptist Health System is giving away free diapers. This is part of their “Moms on the Move” health walk and fair.
LLANO, Texas — It's wildfire season in the Hill Country and crews are already fighting multiple fires, including two in Llano County, the Sandstone Mountain Fire, and just a few minutes down the road, the Slab Road Fire. The Llano County Judge says they are making good progress on...
“It’s not just an SAISD issue,” said Adrian Reyna, a SAISD history teacher at Longfellow Middle School. “This is an issue across the state of Texas it's an issue across the country." Dozens of teachers and district employees with San Antonio ISD are demanding a pay raise...
SAN ANTONIO — A judge has ordered the release of a man accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death. Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of Danilo Coles who died in February. A court website shows Derrick is to be...
SAN ANTONIO - Child predators are hiding behind phone screens, navigating social media apps in the dark. As part of our partnership with Ransomed Life’s ‘No Child Sold’ initiative, we are sharing the steps you should take if you suspect your child is in trouble. Conversations with...
SAN ANTONIO - An adorable ginger kitten was saved from a storm drain, and certain death by an Animal Care officer. Good Samaritans heard the helpless cries from the tiny tangerine kitten, now named 'Rusty,' and called City of San Antonio Animal Care Services for help in rescuing the helpless creature.
SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
SAN ANTONIO — Thrift stores are working overtime to ensure they keep their low prices. This comes as some are seeing a record number of new shoppers. Linda Reams said so far in 2022 it's been busier than usual at her North Side consignment store Too Good To Be Threw.
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday for openings on their warehouse and manufacturing teams. The fair will be held between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on May 18, and they plan to conduct interviews onsite at 5600 Business Park, Suite 509. If you...
SAN ANTONIO - If you like fried catfish then this is for you!. This week we are profiling a popular seafood restaurant as the winner of our Blue Plate Award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. They are known for the best seafood in San Antonio, and at this soul...
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed a South Side Mexican restaurant. The fire started around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Taqueria El Tapatio De Jalisco off Roosevelt Avenue near Loop 410. Crews reported heavy fire when they arrived. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a heavy propane...
The Marion Baseball squad is on to round three of the high school baseball playoffs. Marion just recently lost their first game of the season, and will meet up with Blanco, another team with a near perfect record. Here's more.
Comments / 0