ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police Athletic League hosts first ever ‘Star Wars Day’

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Athletic League and Chesterfield County Public Library hosted their first ever “Star Wars Day” today at the North Courthouse Road Library.

The event featured arts and crafts, a costume contest, a scavenger hunt, a raffle featuring Star Wars memorabilia, 3D-printed figure giveaways, food trucks and popsicles shaped like lightsabers. Chesterfield Police as well as Chesterfield Fire and EMS joined the event for a parade through the parking lot of the library.

‘More than a race’: Autism Society Central Virginia 5K Challenge returns for 20th year running

Chesterfield Police Athletic League , an extension of the Chesterfield County Police Department, is an organization that engages with youth in the community through athletic and recreational events.

Police departments all over the country have Police Athletic Leagues, including in Richmond and Henrico County .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMiyc_0feYx6Nc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04v9tB_0feYx6Nc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCV7m_0feYx6Nc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGQsW_0feYx6Nc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRVpm_0feYx6Nc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeXxV_0feYx6Nc00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesterfield County, VA
Society
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Ems#Autism Society Central#K Challenge#Police Athletic Leagues#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy