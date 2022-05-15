Over 1,600 volunteers have helped with tornado recovery

ANDOVER, Kan (KSNW) – Saturday was the final day for large groups scheduled to lend a helping to those impacted by the Andover tornado.

More than 70 people volunteered their time for the last day of group recovery efforts.

More than 1,600 people have helped volunteer over the past two weeks. One volunteer said it means too much to be able to lend a helping hand.

“It is just the best way you can spend your day,” said Leanne Kimbell, volunteer.

Leanne Kimbell said she met a lifelong friend cleaning up the Andover Central Park.

“When you are out doing something like this, it is self-selected you know. They are going to be good people, or they wouldn’t be here doing all this,” said Jan Wolcutt.

The new duo was just two of the more than 70 people out on the final day of clean up.

“One minute they have everything just their life is just going on, and then, it is gone and everything to remind them, to remind them of what a disaster it was, whatever they were going to tell me to do, I was gonna do it,” said Wolcutt.

The drive of many of the volunteers inspired many organization leaders over the past two weeks.

“It has been a time where you realize that we are a part of a phenomenal community that really cares and loves each other,” said Major Nancy Powers, The Salvation Army.

“It’s been amazing to see people who have driven. I mean, we have had people come in from Ottawa. There was a guy here from Missouri who came and worked,” said Rev. Hollie Tapley, the disaster response coordinator with the Great Plains United Methodists.

Some volunteers showing their kids how to lend a hand.

“Just to educate their children on why it is important that we help people that we don’t know, that we can make a difference in the world,” said Rev. Tapley.

As a thank you, a free meal was provided to the volunteers.

