Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch certainly didn't have to go back to erratic lefty Gregory Soto to close out Saturday's win over the Baltimore Orioles or Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays, but he did, and he was rewarded. Soto saved those games with little issue. Then again, one never knows what Soto will do from outing to outing, or even batter to batter. Soto can be wild. Really wild, with one of the highest walk rates among relief pitchers this season, last season and over the past four seasons. But he's getting saves and fantasy managers, as a result, have to deal with it.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO