(Sidney) -- Southwest Iowa's premier equestrian drill team is preparing for their annual poker ride and silent auction fundraiser. The Two County Dusters are putting on the event during the first part of June. The poker ride this year is being held at the Waubonsie State Park. Members of the Two County Dusters Nora Kirkpatrick, Beth Carlson, and Czandrya Morgan joined the KMA "Morning Show" to detail the ride and how it benefits the Dusters. Kirkpatrick says she's looking forward to participating in the event for her second time.

SIDNEY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO